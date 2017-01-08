Woman rescued from house blaze

A woman was rescued from a house fire that is believed to have been started delibertately in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Two fire engines from Burnley and one from Nelson were called to Ivy Street in Burnley at around 1-20am. The fire had been started on the stairs of the mid terraced house ad firefighters wearing four sets of breathing apparatus led one person to safety.

Crews spent an hour at the scene and the cause of the blaze is now being investigated but it is believed to have been started deliberately.