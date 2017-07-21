Woman trashed car in drunken outburst

Have your say

A woman, who vandalised her partner's friend's car, causing £1,000 worth of damage, claimed she was drunk at the time, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Kelly Mullins, who hated Ryan McGinty, kicked his Peugeot 208 repeatedly, causing a dent in the passenger door.

She then smashed the windscreen in three places, broke both wing mirrors, leaving one hanging off and ended her outburst by throwing rubbish from a nearby bin over it.

Mullins, of Whitehough Place, Nelson, admitted criminal damage to the vehicle, at Nelson, on Wednesday, June 28th.

She was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £250 compensation, £40 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, told the court Mr McGinty had gone to have a drink with the defendant's partner. For some reason, there seemed to be dislike between Mullins and the victim.

When the defendant was questioned by police, she didn't dispute being present and claimed she had been so drunk she didn't remember causing the damage.

Miss Akhtar said:" She admitted she doesn't like the aggrieved and offered to pay for the damage."

In court, the defendant, who wasn't represented by a solicitor, said she didn't want to say anything about the offence.