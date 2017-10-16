Workmates become inmates to cash in on their time behind bars

Five colleagues found themselves in prison with no way out......unless they raised the total of £300 for a good cause.

The "inmates" were imprisoned in the Nelson office of Farnworth Rose Solicitors and told they would not be released until they had raised the cash for Pendleside Hospice.

Their mission began at 5pm and, with their liberty depending on it, the fearless five used all their resources to bring in the cash.

They hit the phones, searched the internet and even shouted at passersby from the office window in Kenyon Road to help.

And it worked, because by 6pm they had met their target.

But, in a twist of fate, the five had their sentence extended and a new target of £500 was set before they could expect to be released.

After two more hours of frantic calling and messaging, all five prisoners were granted freedom as the £500 target was met.

Freedom tasted so good to the five, who were Vikki Hickey, Jennifer Hodges, Shaun Starr, Daniel Groves and Liam Eddleston decided to continue with their mission, and thanks to family and friends, and several local businesses, they bumped the total up to £750 over a weekend.

This now goes towards the company's grand total raised to £3,742 and nearer to the £5,000 target.

Director Richard Farnworth said: "I can indeed confirm that five Farnworth Rose inmates were released from the offices after their incarceration.

“Joking aside, it was a phenomenal effort from all those involved in the prison break fundraiser to help raise £750 for the Pendleside Hospice.

“I must also say a huge thanks to all those who were kind enough to donate to our cause. T

"We had nearly 100 supporters in a short space of time which is fantastic and we couldn’t be more grateful."

Anyone who would like to help the Farnworth Rose fundraisers can follow them on facebook and twitter for updates.