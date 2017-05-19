Would you like to become a police cadet?

Young people between the ages of 13-18 who are looking for adventure, new skills and to work within their local communities, are being invited to consider joining the Lancashire Police Cadets.

There are currently 500 volunteer police cadets across nine units in Lancashire including Nelson and Colne, and the force is looking to recruit a further 100 to join its cadet family.

The volunteer police cadet programme provides an environment where young people can be themselves, can harness their community spirit to help others and become a community leader of the future.

Sgt Helen Nellany, Citizens in Policing Development Officer, said: “The cadets give young people the opportunity to experience the full spectrum of policing within Lancashire, whilst carrying out fundraising challenges. They get involved in an array of projects aimed at breaking down barriers between the police, young people and the wider community.

“Police cadets help and assist in the community by getting involved in a number of activities, including stewarding local events such as fairs, town shows and carnivals. They also help the local neighbourhood policing teams, carry out leaflet drops, crime prevention initiatives, community safety events and street surveys.

“They also benefit from learning valuable team skills and disciplines, with many opting to progress further and become a special constable or a regular police officer, whilst others utilise their experience when applying for jobs.”

Lancashire Police is also looking to recruit cadet leaders to support the expansion of its new junior police cadets programme aged 10-13 years old.

The recruitment window is open and interested applicants can apply on line via https://lancsvp.org.uk/opportunities/police-cadets/

It is open to both boys and girls.