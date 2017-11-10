Year 3 pupils welcome Wild Roadshow to Reedley Primary

Year 3 students at Reedley Primary School have been learning about the fascinating world of creepy crawlies after a visit from the Wild Roadshow.



On Wednesday, November 8th, the children had the pleasure of welcoming the Wild Roadshow, and animal-handling workshop-provider, as they got to see a host of different animals such as the Giant African Millipede, the Bearded Dragon, the Giant African Land Snail, and the Chile Rose Tarantula.

"Learning all about the animal's habitats, what food they ate, and also how important it is to look after them, my student Ismaeel Asif said that he liked the Wild Roadshow because there was a bearded dragon and has always wanted one since a child," said Seema Iqbal, a Year 3 class teacher.

Teachers Miss Iqbal and Mrs Butt commented on how very proud of the children they were and the Year 3s had all had a wonderful day.