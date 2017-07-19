Young choristers treat care home residents to special performance

A choir group from Lord Street Primary School have embraced the generous side of performing, putting on a show for residents at local nursing homes last month.

Inviting residents from Peel Gardens Care Home, Belvedere Manor, Albert House Residential Home, The Grange Care Home, and Favordale, to Holy Trinity Church on Accrington Road in Burnley, the 24-member choir from the school added to their blossoming reputation with another stellar performance.

"The children have put on a few performances over the year at various different venues around Colne, from singing Christmas carols on a freezing Saturday morning at Colne market to going to McDonalds and singing for their dinners," said KS1 teacher, Kat Doyle.

"Most recently, the choir did an Easter performance at St Bartholomew’s church for their parents which had a really good turnout."

As well as singing, the children also served hot drinks and a selection of cakes to the care home residents, as well as playing games and reading on what was an enjoyable event all around.

"They're steadily building their reputation and I thought this would be an excellent opportunity for the choir to build a good reputation with the local nursing home," Kat added. "Maybe this can become a new tradition."