Budding engineers of the future have been learning the basics of the profession at workshops held at a Burnley high school.

Year six students from Nelson's St Philip's C of E Primary attended the workshops hosted at Sir John Thursby Community College in Burnley.

They were presented with certificates for attending the sessions which were organised by Mr David Burton, headteacher and science teacher Mr Phil Butterworth, at Sir John Thursby and Mrs Kathryn Ellidge who is head at St Philip's.