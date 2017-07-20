Barlick denied by the weather

Have your say

Barnoldswick were denied the opportunity to close the gap on Ribblesdale League Section A leaders Settle on Saturday, when their game at Victory Park was abandoned with no play possible due to the rain.

That leaves Barlick 13 points adrift, with the sides still to meet at Marshfield late in the season on September 2nd.

The locals travel to third place Whalley in another big game tomorrow, with the Station Road side three points behind Barnoldswick.

Earby, meanwhile, were beaten at home to Baxenden, who climbed to second place in Section B as a result.

Baxenden batted first and totalled 147-7 in their rain-affected 22-over innings.

Skipper Alex Marcroft hit 54 off 40 balls, while Ryan Victor added 49 not out from 42 deliveries.

Jake Hargreaves took 4-71 and Ryan Levy 2-61.

In reply, Earby were restricted to 110-9, after being 66-2. Lee Parkinson made 19, Matt Nutter 16, Luke Hipgrave 28 and Richard Craddock 15.

Earby are at Cherry Tree on Saturday.