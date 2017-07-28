Barnoldswick are leapfrogged

Barnoldswick were leapfrogged by Whalley into second place in Section A of the CBS Office Supplies Ribblesdale League after defeat at Station Road on Saturday.

Whalley had first use of their home wicket, and made 173-8 in their 45 overs, before dismissing the visitors for 76 in 22.2 overs.

Kye Stevens and Mark Fallon put on 32 for the first wicket, before Barlick reduced the hosts to 50-3, thanks to a pair of wickets from Paddy Turner, and one from professional Shashrika Pussegolla.

Stevens (36) then shared 31 with Lee Kearsley, who went on to make 43, before being seventh man out at 158, putting on 85 with paid man Toby Bulcock, who closed unbeaten on 50 from 73 balls.

Turner and Pussegolla ended with three wickets apiece.

In reply, Bulcock (4-18) and Sam Sweeney (5-46) got into the batting from the off, reducing Barnoldswick to 11-3, 46-7, and 70 all out, with only Amir Saddique ( 11), Nabeel Ahmed (10) and John Hall (12) into double figures.

Barnoldswick host in-form Read tomorrow, and Baxenden on Sunday.