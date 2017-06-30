Barnoldswick climb up to second after away victory

Barnoldswick climbed to second in Section A of the CBS Office Supplies Ribblesdale League with a seventh win in eight games on Saturday.

Barlick travelled to Ribchester Road to face bottom side Salesbury and just edged home.

The visitors were indebted to professional Shashrika Pussegolla and overseas amateur Paddy Turner, the pair scoring 108 of Barlick’s 175-9 in their 45 overs.

The Red Caps had Barnoldswick in deep trouble at 11-3, 29-4 and 47-5 – Andrew Mercer taking four wickets, with Callum Boardman the other.

But Pussegolla and Johnny Martin (18) put on 47 for the sixth wicket, before Josh Bristol intervened to see off the amateur.

Mercer struck again to remove Pussegolla (51) at 115, but Turnercrashed an unbeaten 57 from 43 balls to help the visitors to 175-9.

Mercer finished with remarkable figures of 7-51 from 15 overs, but it proved in vain as Salesbury came agonisingly close in reply.

Barlick made early inroads into the batting, restricting Salesbury to 33-3, with professional Neil Hornbuckle out for 16.

Liam Parkinson (25) and Scott Wharton (31) pushed the score out to 90, before another flurry of wickets saw the hosts reduced to 112-7.

Josh Bristol hit 28 not out to try and rescue the situation, but Salesbury ran out of overs as they finished on 170-9.

Abdul Saddique and Shoaib Khan both took three wickets.

Tonight, Barnoldswick are in Twenty20 action at Ribblesdale Wanderers, and tomorrow they host Euxton in the league.

Earby had a mixed weekend.

On Saturday, they beat Ribblesdale Wanderers by four wickets at the Applegarth.

Earby bowled Wanderers out for 93 in 26.5 overs, as Jake Hargreaves ripped through the order, taking 6-46 in 13 overs.

Ryan Levy added 3-44.

In reply, Matt Garner’s men got home with six wickets down in the 27th over, as Hargreaves rounded off a man of thematch performance with a run a ball 35

Sunday saw Earby travel to Brinscall in a game pushed back from the previous week.

Brinscall, batting first, got off to a terrible start and at one point were 27-4.

A patient knock of 47 from Liam Winstanley and a powerful 35 from 22 balls from Ian Chaplin pushed Brinscall up to 104-7.

Number 10 Lee Burgess then got in on the act with 30 not out from 27 balls, Brinscall ending on 164-9, as Matt Nutter took 6-41 from 12 overs.

In reply Brinscall had Earby at 30-5 due to some great bowling from Burgess.

A slight recovery saw Earby reach 120-9 – Jason Lockley making 30 – before eventually being bowled out for 129.

Richard Craddock made 20, Garner 29 and Shane Taylforth 24.

Burgess finished with 5-51 from 10 overs.

Earby host Salesbury tomorrow.

l Our local sides had mixed fortunes in the Craven League Wynn Cup.

Barrowford beat Ingrow by three wickets after restricting their hosts to 168-8 – Majid Iqbal making 44 not out.

But Foulridge lost by 75 runs to Haworth Road Methodists, who made 250-6, despite 38 from Zaheer Abbas.