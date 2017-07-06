Barnoldswick keep the pressure on leaders

Barnoldswick kept the pressure up on CBS Office Supples Ribblesdale Cricket League Section A leaders Settle on Saturday.

The Victory Park side claimed a seven-wicket win over Euxton at home, with professional Shashrika Pussegolla again among the runs.

Euxton batted first, and the visitors made 181-8 in their 45 overs.

Guarav Dhar (36), Andrew Winrow (35) and a valuable contribution from James Bone, who made 58, helped the Balshaw Park side to their total.

Shoaib Khan took 3-33 for the hosts, with Paddy Turner (1-25), Abdul Saddique (1-23), Sajid (1-57) and Pussegolla (1-41) chipping in with one wicket apiece.

In reply, however, Barlick knocked off the target with seven wickets and 2.4 overs to spare in a well-paced response.

Nabeel Ahmed hit 50 off 96 balls to back up professional Shashrika Pussegolla, who finished 75 not out, from just 78 deliveries, for the side chasing leaders Settle for the title – with the teams still to play each other twice.

Guarav and Ravi Dhar, and Aaron Boyden claimed the wickets to fall for Euxton, who have remain in danger of dropping back into Section B.

On Friday, Barnoldswick look to advance in the Twenty20 competition, as they host Section B side Baxenden at Victory Park, with wickets pitched at 6-15 p.m.

And on Saturday, they travel to Oswaldtwistle Immanuel in the league (1-30 p.m.).