Barnoldswick lose ground

Barnoldswick lost ground at the top of the CBS Office Supplies Ribblesdale League Section A as they claimed defeat from the jaws of victory against Read on Saturday.

The game with Baxenden the following day was abandoned, leaving Barlick fourth in the table, eight points behind Read, nine behind Whalley and second place Whalley, and 35 adrift of leaders Settle.

On Saturday at Victory Park, Read were dismissed for 148.

However, accurate bowling in the reply saw Read sneak home by four runs.

Barnoldswick had Read in trouble early in their innings at 27-3, with professional Matt Walker bowled by overseas amateur Paddy Turner for five.

However, Ben Gorton anchored the innings with an unbeaten 60, coming off 97 balls.

He shared 42 with Michael Whalley (23), and 45 with number 10 batsman Bradley Graham (18), as Read were all out for 148.

Barnoldswick professional Shashrika Pussegolla took 5-47, and Turner 3-41.

Barnoldswick’s reply got off to a solid start as Abdul (21) and Amir (18) Saddique put on 34 for the first wicket.

Three relatively quick wickets left Barlick 52-2, but Umer Saddique (33) and Pussegolla moved the hosts to 97. Gorton removed the former, and Pussegolla was run out at 117 for 29, and Read managed to hold on as Warren Eastham finished with 4-19.

On Sunday, Barlick were 117 all out against Baxendenwith 33 for Abdul Saddique and 22 not out from Jonathan Beech.

Baxenden were 4-0 after six overs when the rain came.

Barlick host Baxenden on Saturday.