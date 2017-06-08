Barnoldswick make it a hat-trick of derby wins

Barnoldswick made it a hat-trick of derby wins over Earby in a week with a pair of weekend victories.

On the back of their nine-wicket win in the Ribblesdale League last Saturday, Barnoldswick beat Earby by 47 runs in the Twenty20 competition on Friday night.

And the following day, again at Victory Park, in Group Two of the Ramsbottom Cup, Barlick emerged victorious by six wickets.

On Saturday, Earby batted first and were all out for 155 in 33 overs.

Opener Matt Garner and Luke Hipgrave put on 45 for the second wicket after Matt Nutter fell for one against his former club.

But when skipper Garner (9) was caught by opposite number Umer Saddique off Sajid Akhtar at 48, two more wickets fell for two runs as Jonathan Beech removed Hipgrave (32) and Richard Craddock (0).

Sam Parry (40) and Ryan Levy (18) shared 58, before another clatter of wickets.

Jason Lockley added 17 as Earby finished on 155.

Turner took 3-35 and Akhtar and Beech claimed two wickets apiece.

Barnoldswick passed the target with 11.1 overs and six wickets to spare, with Amir Saddique making 59 and Nabil Ahmed 49, to earn a home quarter-final tie with Whalley on Sunday, June 18th.

On Friday night, Barlick made 159-8 in the Twenty20, with Abdul Saddique (50) and Umer Saddique (40) top-scoring. Earby fell short on 122-8, with Hipgrave making 35 and Craddock 30, as Shoaib Khan took 3-17.

Tonight, Barnoldswick are at Read in the Twenty20, with Earby at Settle, and in the league tomorrow, Barlick host Baxenden and Earby are at Euxton.