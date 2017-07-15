Barrowford sink towards drop zone with defeat

Barrowford dropped precariously close to the relegation zone in Division One of the Craven and District Cricket League after losing out to Sutton.

Freddie Bailey top scored for the visitors at Royd Hill with a knock of 46 with Ashir Imdad (24), Shuja Rashid (25) and Aziz Iqbal (36) all contributing to a 167 finish.

Imdad took 3-20 in the reply and Arsalaan Ali and Jonny Ormerod added two wickets apiece but they couldn’t tame Sutton in Craven.

David Snowden emulated Bailey’s earlier display when making 46 while Craig Thornton contributed with 31 not out to steer his side to victory.

Elsewhere, Muhammad Atique hit eight fours and three sixes in a knock of 76 to help Foulridge to maximum points against Cowling.

Chris Brooker Carey (20), Mohammad Yaqoob (24) and Shahbaz Munir (23) also batted well in their side’s 194.

Munir then stood strong in the defence, taking 4-29 as Ummar Farooq added 3-64.