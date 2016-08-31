Brighton turn down sixth Clarets bid for Stephens

Burnley have today had a sixth bid for Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens rejected, whilst a transfer request from the player himself has also been rejected.

The Seagulls have again told Burnley he is not for sale, as they look to follow the Clarets into the Premier League, having fallen just short last season.

Brighton have resisted offers for a number of their stars this summer, with Newcastle United interested in Anthony Knockaert, and Crystal Palace keen on Lewis Dunk, but they are determined to strengthen their squad for a promotion push.

