Chelsea 3, Burnley 0

The Clarets can't grumble with the start that they've made to their third campaign in the Premier League.

Most fans and so-called experts would have had Sean Dyche's side languishing in the depths of the top flight following defeat to Swansea City on the opening day.

Andre Gray tries to find a way through

The second tier champions were without a win in their first 10 top flight outings last time out but, following a calculatingly clinical win over Liverpool at Turf Moor, the Clarets head in to the first international break having got off the mark.

The visitors weren't as effective at Stamford Bridge as they had been against Jurgen Klopp's Reds but Chelsea were in imperious form to make it three wins from three.

Eden Hazard had lit up the European Championships in France over the summer prior to Belgium's shock exit to Wales in the quarter-final and the winger has carried those standards through to his domestic programme.

The Blues' number 10, along with Willian and Oscar, stretched the play beautifully to severely test the Clarets but it was wehn the 25-year-old cut infield that he looked the most threatening.

One misplaced pass by Andre Gray, which was cut out by Nemanja Matic, sent the former Lille man on his way and, after cutting inside past Michael Keane with the ball glued to his foot, he shaped a scintillating shot in to the bottom corner in the ninth minute.

Hazard had Tom Heaton beaten for a second time moments later when the ball landed at his feet at the far post but Ben Mee found himself in the right place at the right time to clear the effort off the line.

With the visitors penned in, and getting men behind the ball, they often struggled for an out ball which gave the hosts licence to continue applying the pressure.

And it was a former Claret that almost did the damage when Oscar's corner, headed clear by Keane, was steered goalwards by Gary Cahill only for his volley to take a nick on the way through and drop just wide of the upright.

Antonio Conte's side again threatened from a set-piece as skipper John Terry stole a yard from his marker to meet Oscar's corner but Heaton was well positioned to make a comfortable save.

The waves of attack kept on crashing against Burnley's defensive wall and it seemed just a matter of time before the home side broke through.

Diego Costa was denied by Heaton after Brazilian pair Willian and Oscar combined down the right hand side but, five minutes before the break, they finally had their reward.

Hazard and Costa were once again involved, working the ball from left to right, and it was Willian who worked the shooting space to lash the ball across Heaton and in to the far corner.

The away side did have the opportunity to half the arrears just before the interval but Scott Arfield, with just Terry for company, dragged a right-footed attempt wide of the far post after being fed by Gray.

Burnley's press was more intense in the second half, though the hosts dropped off slightly from their earlier energetic showing.

Willian bent a free-kick over the bar once Keane was booked for upending Costa on the edge of the box before Terry missed a guilt-edged opportunity from close range after Heaton palmed Hazard's stunning volley in to the defender's path.

There was no stopping Hazard and he went close again when shifting the ball on to his left boot on the edge of the box before fizzing an attempt just over the bar.

Mee took the ball off the toe of Costa as the Spaniard threatened to poke home once Heaton had made a stunning save to foil Hazard, who was imply unplayable at times.

The Blues, who moved top of the Premier League with victory, did make it three in the final minute when two substitutes combined. Pedro found space down the left and Moses turned his cross home at the far post after moving goal side of Aiden O'Neill.

Cesar Azpilicueta almost added another in stoppage time but Heaton produced an outstanding save low to his left to claw the ball off the line.

