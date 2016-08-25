Clarets boss Dyche could shuffle pack before deadline

Clarets boss Sean Dyche admits he may have to “shuffle his pack” to bring in the players he wants ahead of transfer deadline day.

Dyche allowed striker Rouwen Hennings to return to Germany on a season-long loan on Monday, linking up with Fortuna Düsseldorf, while midfielder David Jones left for Sheffield Wednesday hours after Steven Defour arrived as the club’s record signing.

There could be more wheeling and dealing ahead of the 11 p.m. cut off point on Wednesday

Burnley have been chasing central midfield options all summer, with that area in particular in need of strengthening, and that remains the case, despite the signing of Defour, while the need for a different option up front is also pressing, with Chris Long and Daniel Agyei also allowed to go out on loan over the past fortnight.

Ashley Barnes is close to fitness after a hamstring problem suffered in pre-season, and young forward Ntumba Massanka made the bench in the 1-0 EFL Cup defeat at Accrington Stanley on Wednesday night.

I understand a move to Patrick Bamford, of tomorrow’s Premier League opponents Chelsea, is an option, though speculation linking former Claret Jay Rodriguez with a loan move is wide of the mark – and, in any case, a loan fee and his wages would be prohibitive. Hull City appears his likely destination.

Dyche said:”There’s plans to bring people in, whether it’s a forward or other areas.

“We want to bring as much strength as we can into the building.

“We’re fractionally closer (to bringing players in).

“The desire to strengthen is all over the pitch, wherever we can.

“We’re not in a position to cherry pick, we have to work in the market the best we can, and if that means shuffling our pack, then we’ll have to do that. But we are active in the market, we want depth, but not too many - some squads are huge and they narrow it down to the 25, but we want a real tight-knit group who can perform and push each other.”

And he explained the decision to allow Hennings to move on: “I thought Rouwen’s chances of playing this year were limited, and at his age, he needs to be playing football.

“He hadn’t featured a lot in pre-season, into the season, so we wish him well.

“A very good professional, but he wants to play.

“Juke is back fit and going well, Barnesy is on the cusp of fitness, and we like the group. Longy has also gone out but he’s a different one, a cross between first team and development.

“Dan Agyei as well, a young man earning his spurs.”

