Clarets offer out free top soil

Turf Moor

Turf Moor

0
Have your say

Due to the ongoing development works at the Clarets training ground, the club has a large amount of top soil available, free of charge.

The soil is available in lorry loads approx. at approximately 20 tonnes per load.

For more information, please contact info@burnleyfc.com

Back to the top of the page