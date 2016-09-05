Clarets striker Gray requests personal hearing on FA charge

Andre Gray has requested a personal hearing to answer Football Association charges relating to historical posts made on social media.

The player had until 6pm today to answer charges of comments deemed to be "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or bringing the game into disrepute" contrary to FA Rule E3(1).

It is further alleged that these breaches, which relate to posts made between 9 January, 2012 and 11 March, 2012, included reference to an “aggravating factor”, namely, sexual orientation and/or gender and/or colour and/or race contrary to FA Rule E3(2).

A date for the hearing has not yet been determined.