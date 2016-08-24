Dyche expected to make changes for Stanley

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is expected to make changes for tonight's first competitive visit to Accrington Stanley in the EFL Cup.

But whatever team he puts out, Dyche is not taking the competition lightly, despite the financial pressure to stay in the Premier League.

A trip to Chelsea follows on Saturday, and Dyche said: "I've been there a number of times, we've played there a couple of pre-seasons, I know John (Coleman) pretty well, his team's always work hard and want to win, and he's got a good appetite for it.

"He's done a fantastic job.

"Our players are savvy enough to know you don't just turn up anywhere expecting to win, my teams don't take things lightly.

"If things don't go well for you, it's not because they haven't focused or prepared, we want to win the game and go through.

"Every cup tie is a proper cup tie to me, but the locality and everything adds to it, there's more of an edge to it with it being at Accrington and we look forward to it.

"Theres only one winner in terms of priorities, but that's nothing to do with grandeur or non-grandeur of cups, it's the reality of economics at a football club.

"The Premier League is so financially powerful, but that's been there for a while.

"The cups are important, I went to a semi-final with a minnow club.

"You still have a job to do, to make sure you're right and have a team that can win.

"You have the odd case where it looks like a super young side where you're not sure on that one, but that's not happened that often down the years.

"If you're a Premier League club, you have to think your squad is capable of taking on the challenge in certain fixtures, and I think ours is capable of taking on this challenge.

"So if I choose the use the squad, it will be to win, not for any other reason."