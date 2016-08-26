Sean Dyche is eagerly anticipating Sam Allardyce's first England squad announcement on Sunday.

The Clarets boss is hoping Tom Heaton retains his place with the group after his involvement at Euro 2016, where he was third-choice keeper.

Rival Jack Butland, who was unavailable through injury in France, is again out with scar tissue damage following a fractured ankle, and likely to be unavailable for weeks, and Dyche said on his captain's hopes: "I don't know Sam's thinking on the situation, I'll be as interested to see his squad as everyone else will."

Asked whether Michael Keane and others may have a chance of breaking into the squad at some point this season, he added: "I don't know, I really don't, I haven't spoke to Sam about it, I know him generally, our paths have crossed, but we'll see the way he goes, old, new, I don't know.

"I think the Premier League enhances your chances, by handling it, doing well, games like the other day make people sit up and take notice, as a club and a team.

"I think it's a bit early for all that to be honest, our players will be showing people what they can do, rather than people knowing."

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Heaton to retain place in England squad? Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...