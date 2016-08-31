Hendrick undergoing Clarets medical

Burnley are set to smash their club record transfer, with Derby County midfielder Jeff Hendrick currently undergoing a medical.

The 24-year-old flew in from Ireland last night, where he has been on international duty with Martin O'Neill's Republic squad, and is going through a two-part medical before flying back to Ireland for their friendly with Oman tonight.

A deal worth £10m-plus tops the £7.4m paid to Anderlecht for Steven Defour two weeks ago and tops the £7m Leeds United paid Derby for Seth Johnson.

Hendrick becomes the fifth most expensive Irishman in history.

The paperwork is all sorted and once the results of his medical are in, everything will be lodged and the deal done before the 11 p.m. deadline tonight.

