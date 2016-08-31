Juke heads to Brum on loan

Clarets striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has joined Championship side Birmingham City on loan until January 2nd.

The 27-year-old frontman arrived at Turf Moor two years ago for an initial £1.25m from Middlesbrough, but has made only 14 starts in all competitions, and failed to find the net.

He has made two appearances off the bench this season in the Premier League, against Swansea City and Liverpool, and started in the EFL Cup fixture against Accrington Stanley.

He made six appearances last season before suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in the 2-1 victory over Bristol City.