Summer target Stephens disappointed as Brighton block Burnley move

Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens admitted his disappointment after the Seagulls blocked a move to Burnley.

The Clarets had six bids for the 27-year-old turned down, including an offer in excess of £8m on deadline day.

And the Bolton-born Stephens also had a transfer request rejected, as he hoped to make his dream of Premier League football a reality.

Stephens said, in a note posted on Twitter after the transfer window had closed at 11 p.m. on Wedmesday night, addressed to ‘Brighton fans’: “This isn’t an apology but an explanation that you deserve.

“Yes I did submit a transfer request earlier today, which I was reluctant to do.

“The football club have been aware for 5 weeks I wanted to leave to fulfill my and every footballers ambitions of playing in the Premier League.

“I’m 27 years old and recognised this could be my final opportunity to do so, which is why I feel disappointed my chance was taken away.

“I prefer to give you honesty rather than shy away from my actions now the window is closed.

“I respect and understand your frustration as this is your football club. I have 10 months remaining and will honour my contract.”

