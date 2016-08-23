Ticket news: Leicester City v Burnley

Leicester City v Burnley

Leicester City v Burnley

0
Have your say

Ticketing arrangements for Clarets’ Premier League fixture against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium have today been confirmed.

Leicester City v Burnley, Premier League, King Power Stadium, Saturday 17 September 2016 (3pm kick-off).

Tickets are on sale from 9.15am on Thursday 25 August to Season Ticket holders with 5000+ loyalty points.

Ticket Prices

Adults (22-64) - £30.00

Seniors (65+) - £25.00

U22s (18-21) - £25.00

U18s (12-17) - £20.00

U12s (2-11) - £10.00

Sales Priority Dates

Thursday 25 August – Season Ticket Holders with 5000+ points

Monday 29 August – Season Ticket Holders with 3000+ points

Thursday 1 September – Season Ticket Holders

Monday 5 September – General sale

(All sale dates are subject to availability)

Tickets can be purchased from the relevant dates via the following options

Online: claretsstore.com
Visit: Turf Moor ticket office

Please note, tickets are strictly one per Clarets number and there are also 10 car park spaces available on a first come, first served basis priced at £17.00.

Back to the top of the page