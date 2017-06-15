Chand innings in vain as Colne are beaten

Colne were beaten by 20 runs by Enfield at the Horsfield on Friday night in the Twenty20 Pride of Pendle Group.

The visitors batted first and made 176-3, with Enfield professional Ravi Teja batting through the innings to finish unbeaten on a 51-ball 53, with five fours and two sixes.

Enfield captain Tiarnan Hamill added 44 from 26 deliveries, which included four sixes and two fours, while Charlie Jackson made 32, Declan Bailey 18 and Joe Wrigley 17 not out.

In reply, Colne finished short on 156-6, as professional Unmukt Chand hit 61.

Chand opened the innings with Kenton Rhodes (10), and was the major contributor in partnership of 80, but followed Rhodes back to the pavilion at 85.

His innings contained five sixes and four fours.

Adam Holt added 29 and Salik Khan 17 not out, but Colne closed 20 adrift

Saturday’s league game at Accrington was the only match to start, and lasted just an over .

On Friday, Colne are at Burnley in the Twenty20, before two trips to Ramsbottom, in the Worsley Cup on Saturday, and league on Sunday.

In the Ribblesdale League, Barnoldswick host Settle in the Twenty20 tomorrow (Friday), travel to Ribblesdale Wanderers in the league on Saturday, and host Whalley in the Ramsbottom Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Earby host Ribblesdale in the Twenty20 tomorrow evening and are at Brinscall in the league on Saturday.