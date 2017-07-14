Chand is the man as Colne ease past Enfield

Colne have finished 12th in four of the last six seasons in the Lancashire League, and bottom in the other two, and now it looks as though they’ll fail to make the cut when the table splits next month.

With three games remaining of phase one, which will pinpoint the halfway stage of the season, Colne can only finish as high as ninth if they take maximum points.

That means the club’s future realistically lies in the B Division of the refurbished structure but Matt Walker’s side are entering their new home with some momentum.

Professional Unmukt Chand helped Colne to a third win of the season against Enfield at Dill Hall Lane with a fine knock of 80.

The Indian cricketer hit six fours and a couple of sixes in a 106 ball innings, adding 43 for the third wicket with Danny Kegg (18) and 98 for the fourth wicket with Adam Holt (37) before departing at 161.

Unbeaten knocks of six and seven from Tom Bradshaw and Uzair Khalid respectively saw Colne past their opponent’s 176-run total in the 43rd over.Earlier, Lewis Wright had top scored with 56 for the hosts but prolific spells with the ball from Chris Walton (3-37), John Lambert (2-19) and Chand (3-27) proved too hot for Enfield’s batsmen to handle.

Colne entertain Burnley at the Horsfield on Sunday.