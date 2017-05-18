Chand stars as Colne earn first league win

Colne claimed their first league win of the season as they saw off Rishton by one run at the Horsfield on Sunday.

Rishton won the toss and elected to put the hosts in to bat. And it looked like a good decision as they bowled Colne out for just 99.

Professional Unmukt Chand top scored with 18 off 15 balls, having come in at number three. after Uzair Khalid fell to Matthew Lambert without scoring.

Chand shared 25 for the third wicket with Chris Walton (5) – the joint-top partnership of the innings, with Danny Kegg (15) and Sam Tillotson (14) adding 25 for the fifth wicket.

Kenton Rhodes (12) and George Braithwaite (10) also got into double figures for Colne, as Rishton professional Shaun von Berg took 3-29, Kelly Mall 3-11, Scott Greaves 2-30 and skipper Matt Lambert 2-25 sharing the wickets.

In reply, Chand returned his best bowling analysis to date as he returned 4-30 from 10.1 overs, taking the final wicket in the 39th over to seal a dramatic victory for Colne, Kelly Mall caught by Tom Bradshaw to secure maximum points.

Chand was assisted by John Lambert, who took 3-15, and skipper Matt Walker, whose 2-17 included the scalps of Chris Lambert (10) and von Berg (0) in successive balls.

Brad Boddie top scored with 23 for the visitors, while Ali Hasham made 21, and Matt Nuttall added 11.

Colne host Darwen on Saturday.