Colne collect a second league victory

Colne collected only their second league win of the season on Saturday, as they beat Rawtenstall by five wickets at The Horsfield.

Skipper Matt Walker won the toss and inserted the visitors, who totalled 190-5 in their 50 overs – the vast majority of which were scored by Rizwan Shafiq and professional Andrew Payne, who put on 144 for the third wicket.

Openers Tabassum Aziz and Paul Collis both fell for ducks, to Andy Hakin and Matt Clark.

That brought Shafiq and Payne together, and the former hit a career best 75 from 141 balls, with 13 fours.

Payne finished unbeaten on 95, from 114 balls, with eight fours and two sixes.

They were the only batsmen in double figures, as Hakin claimed 2-36 and professional Unmukt Chand 2-54.

Chand opened the reply with Kenton Rhodes, and they put on 72 for the first wicket.

Ben Excell (2-34) split the pairing, as he removed Chand for 29, before seeing off Sam Tillotson for a duck.

Imran Abid bowled David Spokes (7) but Rhodes carried on the fight as he reached his half century.

He was third man out at 96 for 57, off 73 balls, with seven fours, before he was caught behind by Jack Hallows off Keith Roscoe.

Matt Clark added 18, before captain Walker guided his side to victory.

He hit 35 not out as he shared 52 with Tom Bradshaw (24 not out) as Colne passed the target with five wickets and eight balls in hand.

The following day, Colne were beaten by Church at the West End by 53 runs.

Walker again won the toss and decided to field, and it looked the right decision as Church were dismissed for 128 in the 45th over.

Opener Josh Scully carried his bat throughout the innings, as he hit 63 not out from 136 balls – a career best.

He shared a partnership worth 59 for the fourth wicket with Sam Holt, who made 30, but found little in the way of support otherwise.

Hakin took 4-41 from 12.5 overs for Colne to add to his two wickets the previous day.

Colne were then bowlewd out for 75 in 22.4 overs.

Home skipper Levi Wolfenden (5-31) and Hassan Fazal (4-25) did the damage for the home side, with the only Colne batsmen reaching double figures being Rhodes (26) and Tom Bradshaw (20).

On Friday night, Colne lost their opening Twenty20 game in the Pride of Pendle group, as they were beaten by 50 runs by league leaders Clitheroe at Chatburn Road.

Clitheroe made 120-8, with Charlie Dewhurst (31), Jack Dewhurst (22), former Nelson pair Thomas Lord (16) and Peter Dibb (14), and Sam Mulligan (10 not out) among the runs. Walker took 2-27 and Johnathan Nation 2-29 for Colne.

Another former Nelson man Harrison Phelan took 4-13 and professional Fawad Alam 4-5 to bowl Colne out for 80. Opener Rhodes hit 41.

Colne are at home to Enfield in the Twenty20 tonight and are at Accrington tomorrow.