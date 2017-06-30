Colne face tough test on return to league action

Colne had a bye week in the Foster’s Lancashire League, but return to action tomorrow.

Matt Walker’s side entertain third place East Lancashire at the Horsfield, looking to climb away from the bottom two places.

Colne were in Twenty20 action at home to derby rivals Nelson on Friday, in the Pride of Pendle Group, but went down to an eight-wicket defeat in a rain-affected game.

Andy Hakin took 2-18 – having reduced Nelson to 2-2 in the first over of their reply, but Nelson professional Devon Conway carried his bat for a 35-ball unbeaten 72 to see his side home.

Caleb Grant also hit an unbeaten 22 at a run a ball, adding an unbroken 97 for the second wicket with Conway.

Colne professional Unmukt Chand hit seven fours and four sixes in a 45-ball 72 as his side totalled 159-5.

Walker added 39, sharing 92 for the third wicket with Chand, while Kenton Rhodes made 19.

Colne play their last Twenty20 group game tonight at home to Haslingden.