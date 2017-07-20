Colne fold against Burnley

Have your say

Colne slumped to a desperate 174-run defeat against Burnley at The Horsfield on Sunday.

Captain Matt Walker won the toss and inserted the visitors, but despite restricting Burnley to 204 in 50 overs, the hosts’ woeful batting display let them down.

Professional Chris Holt and David Brown helped the away side recover from a shaky start when putting on a 114-run stand for the second wicket, after opener Liam Bedford had been dismissed without score, caught by Chris Walton off the bowling of Andy Hakin.

Burnley’s paid man top-scored with 82 when hitting nine fours and a six from 120 deliveries, while Brown struck eight boundaries in making 56.

Michael Kelly added a knock of 16 further down the order, and Tom Lawson contributed with 13 in Burnley’s 204-run total.

Kenton Rhodes was the pick of the bowling as he took a career best 3-29 for Colne.

But Colne’s reply simply crumbled, as they were dismissed for just 30 in 14.4 overs.

Rhodes and Walton put on 10 for the first wicket, and that proved the best partnertship of the innings.

Holt then took four wickets in the reply, when conceding just two runs from a three-over spell with the ball, while Jhangir Liaqat took 3-20.

Cole Hayman also finished with 2-7.

Rhodes top-scored with nine, while Walton, Adam Holt and Walker hit five.

Colne are at Bacup on Saturday.

Colne’s second team are looking forward to their LT Cup Final against Darwen on Sunday at The Horsfield, starting at 12-30 p.m.

Martin Kegg’s side have beaten Haslingden, Ramsbottom and Lowerhouse on the way.

Admission is £2 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Limited parking will be available in the club car park on Byron Road, and parking is also available along the B6250 Keighley Road.

The club request that all spectators ensure all vehicles are parked in a sensible manner, and encourage all spectators to purchase food and drink from the tearoom or bar in support of the club.