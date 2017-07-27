Colne well beaten at Bacup

Have your say

Colne were beaten by eight wickets by Bacup at Lanehead on Saturday, as the hosts gave their hopes of sealing a place in the Lancashire League’s A Division a boost.

For Colne, however, they will be in the B Division, as they sit next-bottom, with three wins to their name as Phase One draws to a close.

Bacup won the toss and inserted Colne.

Home professional Ernest Kemm took 4-25, Matt Ramshead 3-33 and Matt Aspinall 2-44 as Colne were dismissed for 110.

Colne paid man Unmukt Chand top scored with 39, while Andy Hakin made 16, club chairman Gary Hunt 15 and Danny Kegg 11.

In reply, Kemm (30) and skipper Tim Farragher (44) compiled an opening stand worth 73, before Cameron Holder hit 17 not out to see Bacup past the post in the 20th over.

Colne are at Todmorden on Sunday.

It was disappointment for Colne seconds in the LT Cup Final at home to Darwen, as they were beaten by 103 runs in a rain-affected match which stretched into two days.

Colne won the toss and fielded, as Darwen made 182-9 in their 50 overs.

Matt Clark took 3-37 and Martin Windle 2-48.

However, Darwen captain Andrew Cook then took 6-13, including four lbws, as Colne were all out for 79 in 28.5 overs in reply.

Andrew Smith was 36 not out for Colne, digging in to put on 39 for the ninth wicket with Hamza Danyal (8).