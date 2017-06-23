Colne well beaten in two trips to Ramsbottom

Colne were well beaten at Ramsbottom on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, their Worsley Cup hopes ended at the quarter-final stage at Acre Bottom, beaten by nine wickets.

Matt Walker won the toss and chose to bat, but Colne were dismissed for 63 as Jon Fielding took 4-5 from nine overs, including five maidens.

Only two batsmen made double figures – Andy Hakin was unbeaten on 15 and Kenton Rhodes made 10.

Chris Walton removed Ramsbottom skipper Tom Parton (9) at 19, but Martin Cropper hit 36 not out and JJ Fielding 13 not out to see the hosts home with nearly 40 overs to spare.

The following day, in the league, Colne lost by 144 runs, after chasing 271-8 – of which home professional Grant Thomson hit 78, Cropper 54, JJ Fielding 44 and Jon Fielding 34.

Colne professional Unmukt Chand took 3-59.

Jon Fielding then took 4-49 and Simon Read 4-26 as Colne were dismissed for 127, with Hakin hitting 23.

On Friday night, Colne also tasted defeat as they lost to Burnley by seven wickets at MyProtein Turf Moor in the Pride of Pendle Group.

Home professional Chris Holt took 3-12, Bharat Tripathi 3-21 and Cole Hayman 2-13 as Colne were bowled out for 106.

Kenton Rhodes top-scored with 37, while Adam Holt added 28 and Uzair Khalid 15.

Holt then hit 59 not out, including six fours and four sixes, as Burnley passed the target in the 13th over, with former Barnoldswick man Liam Bedford adding 24.

Colne host Nelson at the Horsfield in the Twenty20 competition tonight, but are without a league fixture this weekend.