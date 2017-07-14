Conway and company are just too clinical

Nelson and Darwen will go again tonight after their first meeting in the quarter-final of the Twenty20 was abandoned due to the rain.

David Crotty had top scored with 41 at Birch Hall in the away side’s 108 all out. Zain Abbas made 19 and professional Devon Conway 14.

Dave Bowden had put the hosts in the driving seat when adding four victims to his ‘hit list’ at the expense of just 10 runs. John Cordingley chipped in with 2-1 and professional Calvin

Savage added 2-16 as Nelson collapsed from 96-4.

The only tie to reach completion was at Lanehead as Bacup reached the first ever Lancashire League Finals Day with victory over Lowerhouse. That means Clitheroe and Burnley plus Rishton and Todmorden will try for a second time.

However, Neil Thompson’s side were far more clinical when returning to the 50-over format as they defeated Great Harwood by 65 runs at The Cliffe.

Paid man Conway was the biggest scorer for the visitors when hitting eight boundaries on his way to 85 but his performance was embellished by a well-versed supporting cast.

Lewis Bradley also made 62 with six fours, adding 72 for the first wicket with Crotty (16). Captain Thompson made 32, adding 56 with his professional for the third wicket.

Conway, who surpassed 500 runs for the campaign, then added 83 for the fourth wicket with Russell Bradley who hit three fours and a couple of sixes in an unbeaten 24 ball knock of 35.

Caleb Grant took a career best 5-54 and Khurram Nazir 3-29, including his 400th Lancashire League wicket, to dismiss Great Harwood for 191.

Professional Ashen Silva top scored with 73, including six fours and a six, Paul Houldsworth hit 41, Matthew Oddie 16 and skipper Patrick Swanney and Paul Newton 12 apiece.

Nelson, who remain eighth in the standings, entertain Haslingden at Seedhill on Sunday.

Forthcoming fixtures: July 22nd - Lowerhouse (a); July 30th - Darwen (a).

The second phase of the season, where the league splits in to two tiers, begins on August 5th.

