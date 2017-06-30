Conway hits a ton as Nelson down Clitheroe

Nelson professional Devon Conway came back to haunt Clitheroe on Sunday.

The South African was on a list of potential paid men offered to Clitheroe ahead of the club’s maiden Lancashire League campaign.

The 25-year-old was high up their wishlist, but the Gauteng Province and The Lions Franchise representative was overlooked and Fawad Alam was selected.

Conway ensured the Ribble Valley outfit rued their decision, with an unbeaten knock of 131 in Nelson’s 89-run victory at Chatburn Road.

Conway, who has racked up 4700 First-class runs at an average of 40.51 and has chipped in with 15 wickets with his off spin bowling, hit 13 fours and three sixes as the visitors made 217-6.

Former Nelson man Sam Halstead was the pick of the home side’s bowlers, registering figures of 3-61.

Clitheroe crumbled in reply, with the ‘extras’ column boasting the best figures with 34, while another one-time Nelson player Peter Dibb added 25 not out.

Nelson batted first, and Conway came in with the score at six after David Crotty (6) was caught behind off Halstead.

Conway offered a half chance early on, but otherwise looked a million dollars as he batted through for an unbeaten 131 off 138 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes.

Caleb Grant added 29, and Khurrum Nazir 17.

Nelson were better in every department on the day, and bowled Clitheroe out for 128, with only Dibb and Jack Dewhurst (20) showing any real resistance. Nazir took 4-42, with Conway adding 2-35.

There were also wickets for Elliot Bradley (1-10) and Richard Meade (1-20).

Conway was also in the runs on Friday night, hitting an unbeaten 72 from 35 balls as Nelson won by eight wickets at Colne in a rain-affected Twenty20 clash.

Colne made 159-5 in their 20 overs, with 72 from professional Unmukt Chand and 39 from skipper Matt Walker.

Nelson’s target was reduced to 96 from 12 overs, but Conway hit six fours and five sixes to see his side home, and Grant also hit 22 not out.

Nelson host Clitheroe tonight in the final Pride of Pendle Group game – lying second, a point behind Clitheroe.

They then entertain Todmorden in the league tomorrow.