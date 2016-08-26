Bailey hits a century as Nelson move up to third

Nelson went third in the Lancashire League on Sunday, with professional Ryan Bailey’s unbeaten century propelling them to an 80-run win over East Lancashire at Seedhill.

The South African hit 112 not out, with eight fours and two sixes. He shared 74 for the second wicket with Lewis Bradley (28).

Nelson closed on 223-7 after their 47 overs.

Khurram Nazir added 20 from 15 balls, and David Crotty made 10. East Lancs captain Minhaj Bhada was the pick of the bowlers.

Nelson skipper Neil Thompson maintained his fine form as he took 3-14 in reply, while Toxy Hussain also claimed 3-27 as East Lancs fell short of their rain-reduced target on 101-8, after 35 overs.

It’s derby day tomorrow as Nelson travel to Colne, while on Sunday, Nelson host Burnley.

Meanwhile, Colne beat Rishton by seven wickets on Saturday at the Horsfield, before losing by the same margin at Todmorden on Sunday.

Colne put Rishton into bat in a 35-over game, and Uzair Khalid took 6-35 as the visitors were dismissed for 129, with professional Shaun von Berg top-scoring with 42.

Colne sub professional Alviro Petersen added 3-41.

And Matt Walker’s side eased home as Joel Duerden hit 30 and Petersen an unbeaten 51 from 45 balls.

At Tod, Colne made 158-7 in a 40-over game, as sub professional Rudi Second top-scored with 74 at a run a ball, with nine fours and a six. Kenton Rhodes added 21 out not.

Todmorden’s Ashton Turner hit 64 not out in reply as the hosts eased home. Kristian Garland also made 40.

Colne are at Lowerhouse on Sunday.

In the Ribblesdale League, neither Barnoldswick or Earby saw action due to the rain.

Tomorrow, Barlick host Salesbury and Earby are at Brinscall.