Barlick end the season back in the top flight

It was a case of ‘mission accomplished’ for Barnoldswick as they ended the CBS Office Supplies Ribblesdale League season back in Section A.

Luke Hodgson’s side topped the pile in Section B, claiming the automatic promotion place, and celebrated with an 11th win of the campaign against Baxenden at Victory Park.

Barlick finished 10 points clear of Padiham in second, after taking 10 points in an eight-wicket success.

Hodgson won the toss and inserted Baxenden in a 33-over game, and the hosts had Bash in trouble at 30-4, before Danny Hothersall (37) and Ben Swindells (41) put on 71 for the fifth wicket.

From that point, Mark Clegg added 18 not out as the visitors closed on 140-8.

There were wickets for Mohammed Saffii (2-32), Abdul Saddique (1-12), Shashrika Pussegolla (3-44), and Sajid Akhtar (1-18).

In reply, Matthew Austin bowled Umar (11) and Abdul (18) Saddique, before Gary Sudworth trapped Ahmed (0) to leave Barlick on 34-3.

But Pussegolla and Hodgson put on 98 to take Barlick to the brink of victory.

Pussegolla was finally out for 58 to Sudworth, but Hodgson (51 not out) and Amir Saddique (1 not out) completed the job in the 31st over.

However, Earby ended the campaign at the other end of the table, as defeat to Ribblesdale Wanderers saw them finish with the wooden spoon.

Wanderers dismissed Earby for 55, as Jordan Britcliffe took 3-31 off 11 overs, and father Ian 6-23 off 10.

Anton Muller (13) and Luke Hipgrave (16) were the only batsmen to make double figures, with the innings over in the 22nd over.

And in reply, the Clitheroe side required 20 overs to knock off the target.

Alistair Marsh made 13 and Ryan Canning 39 not out to seal victory, despite wickets for Muller (1-20) and Jason Lockley (1-13).

Earby ended with two wins, one more than newcomers Feniscowles, but finished two points adrift of the Blackburn side.

The league will take on a new complexion next year as champions Clitheroe, after 124 years, leave to join the Fosters Lancashire League, following four-successive title wins, and a season where they also claimed the Ramsbottom Cup and won the league’s Twenty20 competition.

They will be joined by Great Harwood.