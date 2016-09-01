Devastating Halstead spell inspires Nelson to derby win

Nelson maintained their hold on third place in the Lancashire League as they won the derby against Colne at the Horsfield, before losing to title-chasing Burnley at Seedhill.

Lowerhouse are four points behind Nelson after they fololowed up derby defeat against Burnley with victory over Colne in the mini-derby the following day.

At the Horsfield, Nelson skipper Neil Thompson won the toss and inserted the hosts.

Toxy Hussain and Sam Halstead had early success, with Colne reduced to 17-2, as Joel Duerden (6) and Sam Tillotson (2) were both bowled.

Halstead went on to claim a brilliant 5-14 from 13 overs and Hussain took 3-58 as Colne were all out for 131.

Sub professional Mohammad Wajihuddin, the Pakistani batsman formerly paid man at Ribblesdale Wanderers, top-scored with 78, hitting six sixes and four fours from 101 balls before being last man out.

He added 43 for the last wicket with Uzair Khalid (4 not out), the best partnership of the innings.

Craig Walton was the only Colne amateur to reach double figures with 10.

In reply, Nelson’s target waa reduced to 97 from 29 overs, which they knocked off for the loss of two wickets inside 17 overs.

Uzair Khalid removed Lewis Bradley, caught behind by Tillotson for 12, and David Crotty was caught by Andy Hakin off Kenton Rhodes for 34, but professional Ryan Bailey finished unbeaten on 28, with Harrison Phelan 18 not out.

But Nelson succumbed to the defending champions the following day at home.

Burnley won the toss and put Nelson in, in a 25-over match, and soon had the hosts in trouble at 22-4.

However, Burnley were unable to claim the bonus bowling points as Nelson finished on 79-9.

Professional Chris Holt took 4-20 and skipper Bharat Tripathi 3-40, as Khurram Nazir finished unbeaten on 30.

Phelan made 11, and Thompson 10.

The elder Tripathi sibling Vishal edged past a half-century in reply to steer the visitors to victory after Holt had exited on 21 when bowled by Nazir.

Tripathi (53 not out) finished the game in style, smashing a six in the 12th over as Burnley won by nine wickets.

Nelson are in action on Sunday at Church, where former Accrington professional Ashar Zaidi stands in as sub professional.

Colne also suffered mini-derby defeat at the Brooks Foundation Ground against Lowerhouse, who stayed in the hunt for a top-three finish with an eight-wicket win.

The West Enders won the toss and put the visitors in, with the threat of rain, and Colne reached 120 in their 25 overs.

Martin Kegg (5) and Chris Walton (19) put on 26 for the first wicket, but former Nelson man Jon Finch inspired a clatter of wickets as Colne were reduced to 39-5.

Captain Matt Walker hit 23 to help rescue the situation, and Hakin (13 not out) and Holt (15 not out) saw Colne out to 120.

Finch finished with 4-45 from 10 overs, and Paddy Martin 2-35 off 10.

Chasing a revised target of 103 runs in 20 overs, Finch (32), professional Dieter Klein (30) and Ben Heap (37 not out) took the game right down to the wire, and Heap and home skipper Charlie Cottam (3 not out) saw Lowerhouse over the line to move within four points of Nelson in third.

This Sunday, Colne entertain Accrington at the Horsfield.