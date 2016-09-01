Hornbuckle stuns the leaders

The batting performance of the season denied Barnoldswick and kept Salesbury firmly in the hunt for promotion from Section B of the Ribblesdale League.

Professional Neil Hornbuckle hit 179 not out as the Red Caps stunned leaders Barnoldswick.

Visiting captain Liam Parkinson won the toss and chose to bat at Victory Park, and Hornbuckle carried his bat throughout the 45 overs, as Salesbury closed on 266-6.

His remarkable innings came off 117 deliveries, with 16 fours and nine sixes! He was backed up by fellow opener Chris Riley (18), Alastair Holgate (19) – with who he shared 71 – Joe Rawlinson (19), putting on 61, and Peter Richardson (10), putting on 54.

Rain reduced Barnoldswick’s target to 163 from 22 overs, and the hosts fell 27 runs short.

Brothers Adbul and Umar Saddique put on 50 for the first wicket, before Andrew Mercer claimed the first of six wickets, to bowl the former for 18.

Wickets fell steadily as the target got closer, with Umar Saddique trapped by Hornbuckle for 40, and skipper Luke Hodgson (21) and Mohammed Saffii both fell at 96.

John Hall followed at 100, and Shashrika Pussegolla was caught and bowled by Hornbuckle (19), with Sajid Akhtar left unbeaten on 19.

Mercer took 6-65 and Hornbuckle 2-42.

Meanwhile, Earby were beaten by Brinscall at School Lane in a rain-affected game.

Earby won the toss and inserted the hosts, who reached 171 before being bowled out in the last over.

Earby restricted Brinscall to 7-2, as Liam Winstanley and Stuart Parker were both bowled by Anton Muller.

Phil Lowe (35) and Paul Chaplin (20) put on 50 for the third wicket, before Jake Hargreaves had the latter caught behind by Derrick Proud, and Hargreaves bowled James McVitie at 83.

Richard Craddock bowled Andrew Scambler five runs later, but home captain Sam MacLachlan (35) and David Parker (13) shared 30 for the seventh wicket.

Jason Lockley got in on the act to remove Parker for 13, but there was still late resistance from Michael Hooper (19).

Muller finished with 3-36, Hargreaves 2-49, and Lockley 3-27.

Earby had a revised target of 134 from 32 overs, but were dismissed for 106 as Lee Burgess took 5-52 and MacLachlan 4-51.

Muller hit 32, Hargreaves 33 and Lockley 20, but Earby fell short.

Tomorrow, Earby are at Salesbury, while Barnoldswick are at Ribblesdale Wanderers.

Barlick are 12 points clear at the top of Section B, with Padiham second, and Salesbury a further four points adrift, with two games remaining in an exciting promotion battle,

Earby are bottom of Section B, level on points with Feniscowles, as they look to avoid the wooden spoon.