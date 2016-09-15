Nelson can’t deny Rammy the title

Nelson did their damnedest to deny Ramsbottom the Lancashire League title at Seedhill, but just fell short, as they ended the season in fourth.

Neil Thompson’s side knew they could finish third with a win over the champions-elect, but their chances looked slim after being bowled out for 78 inside 35 overs, having won the toss and decided to bat.

But how they made Rammy work for their sixth title.

Ramsbottom got home with one wicket and one ball to spare.

Nelson openers Lewis Bradley and David Crotty put on 20 in the first four overs, but Jon Fielding came on to trap the latter for 14, before taking a catch in the gully to remove the former for 10 off Simon Read at 36.

Seven runs later, sub professional Ashar Zaidi was also out lbw to Read, and Thompson made four before being caught un the slips by Read off Smit at 50.

Smit then trapped Russell Bradley (1) and Khurram Nazir (1), before seeing off Harrison Phelan for a top-score of 24, with Fielding taking another fine catch in the slips.

Toxy Hussain (5) was lbw to Fielding at 75, and Smit bowled Michael Bradley (1) before trapping Lewis Hillman for a duck.

In reply, Zaidi trapped Will Turner for four at 10, and Thompson bowled Tom Parton for five.

Dangerman Smit was bowled by Thompson without score, and Callum Kay was bowled by Zaidi for another duck.

Fraser Kay and Dale Gabriel moved the score to 44, when Kay was bowled by Hussain for 17, and five runs later Zaidi trapped Fielding for two.

Rob Read was also lbw to Hussain for one, leaving Ramsbottom 50-7.

Gabriel was Thompson’s third victim at 54, caught by Lewis Bradley, but Tom Booth hit 19 in a crucial partnership with Simon Read before being stumped by Michael Bradley with the scores tied.

That was enough for Rammy to win the title, but Josh Dentith won the match with a four off the penultimate ball.

Nelson slipped to fourth as a result, with Lowerhouse beating Rawtenstall by eight wickets.

However, Colne ended the season joint 11th, as they were beaten by wooden spoonists Bacup by two wickets at Lanehead.

Colne won the toss and decided to bat, and were dismissed for 127.

Sub professional Brett Pelser top-scored with 60, off 55 balls, with four fours and four sixes.

Liam Naylor claimed 5-16 for Bacup, with Sam Lord finishing with 2-43, after seeing off both removed openers Chris Walton (20) and Danny Kegg (18), who had put on 41 for the first wicket.

In reply, Tim Farragher hit 61 not out, carrying his bat through the innings, facing 142 balls.

He hitting eight fours.

Matt Collinge also made 31 in adding 55 for the fifth wicket with Farragher.

Pelser took 6-34 for Colne, off 17 overs, while Andy Hakin chipped in with 2-28 off 13 overs.