Walton fires Colne to victory in a thriller

Colne earned a welcome win in their penultimate game as they beat Accrington by four runs in a nail-biting encounter at the Horsfield.

Accrington won the toss and inserted the hosts, in a 43-over game. Opener Chris Walton batted through the innings, hitting his Lancashhire League best innings of 89 not out, from 120 balls, with eight fours and two sixes as Colne finished on 169-8.

Walton shared 66 with Danny Kegg for the fourth wicket, as Kegg added 30. Sub professional Jalat Khan chipped in with 18.

Accrington professional Ockert Erasmus took 4-61 from 17 overs.

Khan then claimed 4-36 as Accrington finished just short on 165-9, having needed 13 to win off the last over.

Graeme Sneddon, who top scored with 58, had hit Kegg for 26 off one over to put the visitors back into it, and he hit the first ball of the last over for six, but was run out off the third ball. Erasmus added 27, and Simon Hanson 19.

Colne are at Bacup in their last game on Sunday.

Nelson can still finish third, but their hopes were hit by a 17-run defeat at Church in a 37-over game.

Home sub professional Saeed Anwar hit 96, as Church made 179-7. He then took 7-76 as Nelson were dismissed for 162.

For Church, Sam Holt hit 24, stand-in captain Levi Wolfenden 19 and Josh Scully and Joel Gaskill 14 each, as Toxy Hussain took 4-67.

Nelson sub professional Ashar Zaidi top scored with 65, with five sixes and two fours, Harrison Phelan made 29, Russell Bradley 22 and David Crotty 15.

Nelson host leaders Ramsbottom on Sunday.

In the Ribblesdale League, Barnoldswick are promoted to Section A after Saturday’s abandonments. They can clinch the Section B title tomorrow at home to Baxenden, while Earby entertain Ribblesdale Wanderers.