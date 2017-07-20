Crotty inspires Nelson to win over Haslingden

David Crotty hit his first Lancashire League century as Nelson beat Haslingden by two wickets at Seedhill on Saturday.

Haslingden won the toss and decided to bat, and they posted a total of 230 in their 50 overs, with the visitors indebted to a superb innings from league veteran Graham Knowles.

While Crotty’s ton was his first in the senior league, this was Knowles’ 15th, as he hit 123 from 165 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes, before he was last man out off the last ball of the innings e opener batting through before being run out by Nelson professional Devon Conway.

Knowles found support from paid man Nick Benton, who made a league best 45 in putting on 109 for the fifth wicket, while Chris Cook-Martin (13) and Jo Sipocz (12) also made double-figure contributions.

Burgeoning talent Caleb Grant took 5-69 for Nelson.

In reply, Nelson got home with three balls and two wickets to spare.

Crotty hit 102 from 106 deliveries, with 11 fours and two sixes. The opener was eighth man out, with the score on 199, but Elliot Bradley (25 not out) put on an unbroken 32 stand with Waqas Tahir (21 not out) to see Nelson past the post.

Earlier, Russ Bradley (29) and professional Devon Conway (24) helped push Nelson towards the target.

Nelson are at Lowerhouse on Saturday.

On Tuesday night, Nelson lost out on a place in the first Lancashire League Twenty20 Finals Day as they were beaten by five wickets in their rearranged quarter-final at Darwen.

Nelson were all out for 119, as Conway made 44 and Grant 30.