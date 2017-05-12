Duo show all-round skills in big victory for Barlickers

It was the Abdul Saddique and Shashrika Pussegolla show for Barnoldswick at the weekend as they defeated Settle in Group Two of the Ramsbottom Cup.

The pair shared a brilliant 148-run third-wicket partnership and then were both among the wickets in Settle’s reply.

Saddique struck a fine century – a knock which included 11 fours and one six. Indian pro Pussegolla fell three runs short of three-figures, smashing three maximum hits and 11 boundaries in his 64-ball knock.

The pair then took three wickets apiece as Settle were bowled out for 159 – 98 runs short of Barnoldswick’s total of 257-4.