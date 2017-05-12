Earby beaten by Wanderers in Rammy Cup

Earby were well beaten by Ribblesdale Wanderers in their opening Group Two game in the Ramsbottom Cup.

Ian Britcliffe’s side breezed past the Applegarth men at Church Meadow, winning the tie by 85 runs.

The hosts batted first and a 47-run partnership for the second wicket between Bilal Ahmed and professional Brendan Louw set Wanderers up for a decent score.

Opener Ahmed was trapped in front by Safyan Ahmed for 33 while the South African paid man went on to partner Bernard Vorster, Alistair Marsh (29) as they posted 188-7.

It was Britcliffe and Vorster who inflicted the damage on Earby in their reply with the skipper claiming 3-17 while the club’s teenage overseas amateur also secured figures of 3-17.

Louw also claimed two scalps at the expense of 14 runs to further restrict the visitors.

Earby failed to make an impact with the bat – Jake Hargreaves was their top-scorer with 19 runs.

Martyn Windle (15), Nathan Taylforth (10), Sam Parry (12) and Luke Hipgrave (13) were the only players to pass single figure totals.

This weekend, Earby travel to Station Road to tackle Whalley on Saturday before hosting Read on Sunday.