Earby hit by Hornbuckle

Earby suffered defeat in the league and Twenty20 competition over the weekend.

On Saturday, professional Neil Hornbuckle did the damage in the league at the Applegarth as he fired 97 runs in Salesbury’s 198-7 finish.

Brandon Faber added 21, Liam Parkinson chipped in with 35 while Andrew Mercer added 23.

Mercer and Sam Bristol then went on to take three wickets apiece to restrict Earby to a 159-run total.

Matt Nutter hit 42 from 31 deliveries, skipper Matt Garner made 22, Liam Parkinson 28 and Nathan Taylforth 20.

The previous night, Earby were unable to prevent Whalley progressing to the quarter-finals of the Twenty20, following a resounding nine-wicket win at Station Road.

Earby were completely overwhelmed in the Ribble Valley as they were wiped out inside 15 overs with just 45 runs on the board.

As soon as Toby Bulcock made the breakthrough, Earby’s wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

Bulcock went on to take 3-9 from just 2.2 overs while Kye Stevens added another impressive spell in taking 4-8 from three overs.

Stevens (15 not out) and Stuart Crabtree (20) almost got the job done in their opening wicket stand, but Bulcock helped them over the line and in to the knockout stages.

Earby return to league action on Saturday as they travel to the War Memorial Ground to take on league newcomers Feniscowles, who remain without a win.