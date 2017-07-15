Earby win battle at bottom

Jake Hargreaves hit the spot with a spell of bowling that brought Feniscowles to their knees in the battle between the bottom two in the Ribblesdale Cricket League.

Figures of 5-48 from 12 overs were enough to help Earby to victory at the War Memorial Ground while Jason Lockley added 3-19 from 6.2 overs as Feniscowles finished on

124.

Zubaid Zaman’s efforts proved the best that the home side had to offer as he scored 22 when coming in at number five while William Currey-Waters made 19.

Amateur batsman Lee Parkinson was the key man in Earby’s reply, hitting seven fours and two sixes in a knock of 48.

Opener Nathan Hodge (16), Luke Hipgrave (11) and skipper Matthew Garner (15) all made double figures before Shane Taylforth completed the job with an unbeaten 23.

Earby, who have only won three of their nine league fixtures this term, host Baxenden at the Applegarth tomorrow where a win would see them leapfrog their rivals in the developing Ribblesdale Cricket League standings.