First win of season for Colne

Colne finally got their season up and running on Sunday thanks to a nail-biting victory over Haslingden in the Worsley Cup at Bentgate.

Matt Walker’s men have yet to register a win in the Lancashire League so far this year, but they had better luck in the cup.

After being asked to bowl first, Colne enjoyed some early success as they reduced the home side to 7-3 and then 25-4.

However, Australian professional Nick Benton led the fightback for Haslingden, hitting eight fours and one six in an 88-ball knock of 66.

They were ventuall all out for 156 inside the 47th over with Chris Walton and Walker returning identical figures of 3-31.

Uzair Khalid (2-38) and Indian professional Unmukt Chand (2-24) also chipped in with some valuable wickets.

In reply,Colne’s innings was built around Chand. His knock of 70 came off just 73 balls and included two maximum hits and eight boundaries.

Unfortunately, Colne lost wickets at regular intervals and when he departed with just two wickets remaining, the visitors still required 13 runs for victory.

They managed to edge over the victory line with just one wicket intact.

A day earlier, Colne were well beaten in the league by Clitheroe at the Horsfield by 111 runs.

Clitheroe openers Charlie Dewhurst (75) and Ali Ross (38) put on 101 for the first wicket and Jack Dewhurst finished unbeaten on 79 as the visitors closed on 270-6.

In reply, Colne were dimissed for 159 with Harrison Phelan (3-41) and pro Fawad Alam (3-32) the pick of the bowlers.

Kenton Rhodes and Uzair Khalid were the top scorers with 32 and 33 respectively.

“It was a eavy defeat against a good side, who I expect to right up there at the end of the season fighting for the silverware,” said skipper Walker of the defeat to Clitheroe.

“They posted a very competitive total on a good wicket and we faced an uphill task chasing it down. Sunday was a very pleasing performance on a very difficult wicket which played with erratic and somewhat dangerous bounce.

“It was a very good allround team performance with individuals chipping in.

“Unmukt’s innings of 70 was delight to watch, he showed great patience and perseverance and was extremely unlucky to be dismissed to a ball that never got above shin height.”

“Special mention to Danny Mahmood & Hamza Danyal who saw us over the finish line, they battled it out for just over five overs.”

On Sunday, Colne welcome Rishton to the Horsfield.