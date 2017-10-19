Admirals are spot on at the seaside in Macron Cup

The Admirals hit the spot in their Macron Cup first round tie as they made AFC Blackpool pay the penalty on the seaside.

With the fixture, in the northern section of the competition, ending goalless after extra-time at the Mechanics Ground it went to the lottery of a shoot-out and the Blues held their nerve to prevail 3-2.

Nelson were rewarded with a home tie in the second round as Prestwich Heys will visit Little Wembley on Tuesday, November 21st.

However, in the Hallmark Security First Division, when it rains it pours for Adam Keizer’s side as the club dropped back in to the relegation zone.

The Blues fell in to the bottom two without playing as their game against Sandbach United at Victoria Park was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Chadderton at the ARK Fleetech Stadium, Keizer said: “I’m really pleased with the players we have brought in and the performances in the last three games have shown the improvements being made.

“The players now at the club are 100% committed and fighting for each other. The dressing room is absolutely buzzing.

“I’m a big believer in football that attitude and confidence plays a big part in having a winning team.

“You need lads who will run through brick walls for each other and who have the confidence in themselves and the team around them. I’m absolutely thrilled with what we have got and confidence is flying.”