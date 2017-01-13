Airdrie urging Town to show their cutting edge

Barnoldswick Town boss Stewart Airdrie is praying that his players get a bit more luck in front of goal when they take on the league’s elite clubs.

Town take on five of the top seven teams in the Hallmark Security Premier Division in their next cluster of fixtures, beginning with title-chasing Runcorn Town tomorrow at the Pavilions Stadium.

Town then take on Runcorn Linnets, AFC Liverpool, 1874 Northwich and Atherton Collieries, with three of the five games away being away from the Silentnight Stadium.

“It’s going to be tough,” he said. “We’ve got a really difficult sequence of fixtures coming up but if we continue playing as we have been then we’ll more than hold our own.

“We won’t get a hatful of chances in these games so we’ll need to take them when they come. We just need that little bit of luck in front of goal.

“It’s all coming together. We’re hopeful that the club as a whole can kick on now because we’ve been stood still for a while. We want to push on.”

Airdrie’s frustrations have stemmed from Town’s profligacy in recent outings. Despite dominating their game against Maine Road on home soil they only picked up a point.

“We deserved more in all honesty,” he said. “Missed chances cost us again so it’s becoming a bit of a problem.

“That’s the frustrating thing; those small margins cost you at this level. We ultimately dropped two points.

“They scored a cracker with a great free-kick that flew straight in to the top corner and that was really there only chance of the game.

“We should’ve been out of sight by half-time. We could comfortably have been 3-0 up. Luckily Zack Dale came off the bench and scored an identical goal from open play.”