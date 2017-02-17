Alyssa helps Lancashire reach national final again

A Colne schoolgirl helped Lancashire Under 14s to reach a sixth consecutive national cup final.

Alyssa Mae-Aherne, who attends John Fisher and Thomas More High School and plays for Burnley U14s, was in the team that won the English Schools FA PlayStation Inter-County Trophy for Girls semi-final 3-0 against Worcestershire.

The Red Rose county will play the winners of the other semi-final between Inner London and Kent as they bid to win the title for the fifth successive year.

The county have now reached all six finals of the prestigious national competition with their last defeat coming in 2012.

The semi-final saw Lancashire drawn away from home for third time in four games as they made the long trip to Redditch United’s Valley Stadium.

Buoyed by an impressive 4-1 win in the previous round at Durham, the visitors opened the scoring after just six minutes of the last four match.

A long free-kick by Lauryn Wood was met by the head of Mary Collier, who wrong-footed the Worcestershire goalkeeper and agonisingly for the home team the ball just crossed the line on Redditch’s 3G pitch.

The goal seemed to galvanise the home team, who had their best period of the game and were denied by a smart save from Lancashire’s goalkeeper Isobel Brand.

The visitors soaked up the pressure and came close to adding a second on the stroke of half-time when Grace Mills narrowly dragged a shot wide.

Lancashire effectively killed the game off in the first 10 minutes of the second period.

Tahnee Lucas raced onto a long ball and her shot had too much power on it for the Worcestershire keeper, to make it 2-0.

And Lancashire made it 3-0 through their captain Cara Milne-Redhead, whose effort from outside the box flew into the roof of the net.